JUST IN: Akeredolu wins Ondo Guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor and All Progressives Congress Candidate (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu, as winner of just concluded Ondo State Governorship election.

He defeated his main challenger and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, and his Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, to emerge winner.

The Ondo State Election Chief Returning Officer, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka, while announcing the result on Sunday at the INEC headquarters in Akure, said that Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to win Saturday’s governorship election.

According to him, the incumbent governor won 15 of the 18 Local Government Areas results while his closest rival, Jegede, won in three local government areas and Ajayi failed to win none, including his LGA.

He said that Jegede got 195,791 votes, and that the embattled Deputy Governor Ajayi, came a distant third with 69, 127 votes, adding that Akeredolu secured the highest number of votes among the 17 contestants.

“I hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the Ondo State election and that the election was conducted and the candidates received the following votes – Oluwarotimi Akeredolu got 292,830, Eyitayo Jegede got 195,791 and Agboola Ajayi got 69,127.

“That Oluwarotimi Akeredolu secured the highest number of votes among the 17 contestants. Moreover, he was expected to score 25 per cent in two-thirds of the state but he scored it across the 18 LGAs. Consequently, having satisfied the requirements of the law, I hereby declare Akeredolu as the winner and he is hereby returned elected,” he said.