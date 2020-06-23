Just In: Akeredolu sacks Ondo deputy governor’s aides

The face-off between Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday degenerated following the governor’s sack of six aides to the embattled deputy governor.

Sack of the deputy governor’s aide came barely 24 hours after Ajayi was officially by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Uche Secondus, Ekiti state ex-governor, Ayodele Fayose and others.

In response to the deputy governor’s action, Akeredolu, in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, in Tuesday, directed the aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor immediately.

The affected aides were Special Assistant, Special Duties; Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant on photography; Olawale Mukaila, Deputy Chief Press Secretary; Babatope Okeowo, Personal Assistant to the deputy governor; Samuel Ogunmusi, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor; Omotunmise Tokunbo and wife of the deputy Governor’s photography, Erifeyiwa Akinnugba.