JUST IN: Airforce jet crash, two injure in Benue

A FT-7NI trainer jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital with the two pilots sustaining varying degrees of injuries during the accident.

As gathered, the crash was said to have occurred minutes after the jet was airborne to continue the military surveillance of gunmen terrorising communities across the state.

It was learnt that the Nigerian Airforce has commenced investigations to ascertain cause of the crash that has left the two pilots with life threatening injuries.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

Gabkwet said two pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed in a military facility.

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he added.

The force has been involved in similar incidents in the past, as it would be recalled that in February, a jet belonging to NAF made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

Wapkerem Maigida, spokesperson for the Air Force, at the time, said no casualty was recorded in the incident, adding that there were six persons on board.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the statement read.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.‬

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.‬”

