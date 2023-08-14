JUST IN: Airforce helicopter crashes during evacuation in Niger village

A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter evacuating possible casualties fighting against bandits and other terrorists, has been reported to have crashed near Chubuka village in Niger State.

As gathered, the helicopter left Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna State but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred on Monday at about 1pm, a few minutes after departing for his destination.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwetnin, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen after the incident.

