JUST IN: Agbako dies weeks after 101yrs birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Oluomo, popularly called Agbako, has been confirmed dead, barely four months to his 102 birthday.

The actor, whose life spanned over a century and left an indelible mark on the cultural heritage of country, was said to have passed on in his sleep on Thursday.

President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr Latin announced the veteran actor’s death to other actors and Nollywood movies lovers globally.

Amusan added that burial details on the actor will be announced soon by his family and association, just as he seek for prayers from Nigerians for the family.

The announcement from The TAMPAN president has thrown the Nigerian film industry and Yoruba cultural scene into mourning over the passing of veteran actor.

