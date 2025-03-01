27.6 C
Lagos
Saturday, March 1, 2025
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Afenifere youth president regain freedom 12 days after abduction

0
3

The abducted National President of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, has been released barely after 12 days after abduction by gunmen in southwest.

Olajuni’s regained freedom barely three days after the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, deployed special tactical team after the youth leaders abductors.

The president’s release from the kidnappers’ den on Saturday was disclosed to newsmen by National Secretary of the Youths Council, Biodun Aderohunmu, who had been one of the major voices advocating for Olajuni’s rescue from the gunmen.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Saudi spends over $7bn on humanitarian projects across countries
Next article
Akwa Ibom women protest Natasha’s sexual assault allegations Against Akpabio

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.