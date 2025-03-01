JUST IN: Afenifere youth president regain freedom 12 days after abduction

The abducted National President of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Youth Council, Eniola Olajuni, has been released barely after 12 days after abduction by gunmen in southwest.

Olajuni’s regained freedom barely three days after the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, deployed special tactical team after the youth leaders abductors.

The president’s release from the kidnappers’ den on Saturday was disclosed to newsmen by National Secretary of the Youths Council, Biodun Aderohunmu, who had been one of the major voices advocating for Olajuni’s rescue from the gunmen.

