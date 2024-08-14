JUST IN: Aduke Gold died of cervical cancer- Family

Hours after popular gospel musician, Aduke Ajayi, popularly called Aduke Gold, was pronounced dead by medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo State, the family has revealed that the singer died of cervical cancer.

The family added that the deceased singer’s body has been transferred to Lagos state where burial rites would be held for the young gospel singer.

The deceased artiste’s elder brother, Theophilus Ajayi, who is a cleric, disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with newsmen on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s demise.

He noted that the family has obtained her death certificate and other medical reports from UCH indicating the ailment that led to the artiste death.

Ajayi noted that other reports making the rounds on her sister’s death were all false, urging Nigerians to pray for the singer’s family.

The brother to the deceased, meanwhile, did not reference to issues raised by other members of the family against UCH, in which, they claimed that the staff of the medical facility were responsible for the gospel singer’s demise.

They claimed that the medical officials at the hospital were allegedly delayed treatment on her which was reason for her death on Monday, August 12.

Responding to the allegations, spokesperson for UCH hospital, Obafunmilayo Adetuyibi, said that the artiste was referred to the medical facility from Olabisi Onabanjo hospital in Ogun State, where she was been treated.

“Aduke came to us on the 3rd of August 2024, and died on the 12 of August, 2024. The allegations raised by the family did not reflect the true story of what transpired.

“We do not discriminate against any person either rich or poor, we always give the same treatment to everyone who comes for treatment.

“The late Aduke Gold was in a very serious condition when they brought him to us, and we did not reject her because of it.

“The policy of the medical profession does not allow us to say what the president does to the people, what I can do is tell you that myself.

“The people we are taking care of here are very important to us because we know that no one wants someone who is in the hospital to die.

The woman said that UCH is very big, it is divided into different departments (units). It has different branches because the steps are often longer.