JUST IN: Ademola Lookman wins CAF best male footballer award

Super Eagles and Atalanta of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman, has been awarded as the winner of the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) men’s footballer award, following his performance at national team and club football.
Lookman won the prestigious award after assisting the Super Eagles to reach the final of the 2024 AFCON tournament where they lost to the host, Ivory Coast.
At the club level, the forward was instrumental to his club, Atalanta’s victory at the UEFA Europa League Cup after scoring goals that ended Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run at the final of the tournament.
The announcement was made on Monday during a glittering ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, celebrating the finest talents in African football.
Before the announcement, the Atalanta forward was picked alongside 10 others by the African football governing body as the best 11 players for the year.