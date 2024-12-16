JUST IN: Ademola Lookman wins CAF best male footballer award

Super Eagles and Atalanta of Italy forward, Ademola Lookman, has been awarded as the winner of the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) men’s footballer award, following his performance at national team and club football.

Lookman won the prestigious award after assisting the Super Eagles to reach the final of the 2024 AFCON tournament where they lost to the host, Ivory Coast.

At the club level, the forward was instrumental to his club, Atalanta’s victory at the UEFA Europa League Cup after scoring goals that ended Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run at the final of the tournament.

The announcement was made on Monday during a glittering ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, celebrating the finest talents in African football.

Before the announcement, the Atalanta forward was picked alongside 10 others by the African football governing body as the best 11 players for the year.

Earlier, the CAF best footballer was picked as the 14th best player by the French football magazine organizers of the Ballon d’Or, becoming the highest player from the continent on the list.

CAF recognized Lookman after being instrumental to his club’s success in Serie A and Nigeria’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His standout performances, including crucial goals in the UEFA Europa League and consistent brilliance in domestic competitions, solidified his position as one of Africa’s brightest stars.

Lookman edged out fierce competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to claim the coveted award.