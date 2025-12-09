JUST IN: Adeleke joins Accord Party to pursue second ambitions

As part of measures to actualise his second term ambitions during the 2026 gubernatorial poll, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has joined the Accord Party, days after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke disclosed that he joined the party more than a month ago after leaving the PDP over leadership crisis tha had truncated the party’s ability to function effectively across the country.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in the presence of national and state leaders of the Accord Party.

He said, “I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely on November 6, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun state are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad.”

Adeleke stated that he opted for the party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

The governor added, “I welcome our party leaders into the Osun State Government House. You are now part of us, as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“At this historical point, our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for the elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state.

“Since I joined the party more than a month ago, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The focus on people’s welfare should always be at the heart of public leadership. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people.

“As a governor, I have prioritised the welfare of our people, from workers to the entire citizenry. Day and night, we implement policies and programmes to elevate the well-being of our people. From infrastructure to social services, Osun has never had it so good in governance and service delivery.

“Today, we unveil the new platform for the good people of Osun state. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year.”

“From Igbomina to Ijeshaland to Ifeland to Osogbo to Iwoland to Modakeke to Gbongan to Igbajo to Ikire to Ikirun to Ede and other lands of Osun state, we must thumb up according to our collective desires for good governance.

“Osun voted for good governance in 2022, and they will support continuity in 2026. The masses of our people are for continuity, and Accord is our party for victory next year.

“In accordance with the will of our stakeholders and to accord deep respect for the wishes of the Osun people, I hereby declare for the Accord Party,” the governor added.

It would be recalled that the governor, on December 2, formally announced his resignation from the PDP, citing persistent leadership turmoil at the party’s national level.