JUST IN: Adeleke imposes 24hrs indefinite curfew on Osun warring communities

Following the escalation of the crisis between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun town.

Aside from that, the governor has further extended the time from 12 hours to 24 hours daily, to protect lives and property within the state.

Meanwhile, he has directed all security agencies including the Military, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp NSCDC, Immigration, NDLEA, and AMOTEKUN among others to extend its security surveillance to the new community and ensure strict compliance to the 24 hours curfew.

As gathered, the adopted the new measures to forestall escalation of the crisis and breakdown of law and order due to the communal clashes in the communities.

Announcing the governor’s decision, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the governor expressed dissatisfaction over the resurgence of the crisis in the warring communities.

The curfew on Ifon-Ilobu Communities has now been extended to the Erin-Osun community until further notice.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke is saddened at the escalation of the communal clashes between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“To ensure that the crisis is curbed in the environment, the Governor has approved that the curfew be extended to Erin-Osun community and the curfew time is now 24-hours daily, effective immediately (today March 22, 2025) until further notice.”

“The Governor expresses his sympathy on lives and property lost in the escalated communal crisis and assures that perpetrators will face the wrath of law.”

Osun state is a place of peace and harmony, and the government will not allow it to be truncated. This communal clash has to stop now, and we will ensure that it happens.

I urge everyone to imbibe the ethos of Omoluabi and shun communal crisis, embrace peaceful co-existence as brothers and sisters, the statement concludes.