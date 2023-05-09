Report on Interest
JUST IN: Adeleke accepts Davido’s timeless concert offer in Osun

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Following victory of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the Supreme Court, multiple awards winning singer, David Adeleke, has concluded plans to organise another timeless musical concerts to celebrate his uncle’s victory in the state.

Davido said that the decision was to entertain Osun residents and boost the tourism potentials of the state.

The singer’s recommendation has been approved by the governor who indicated that the concert would attract the public to the benefits abound within the state

