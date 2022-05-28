JUST IN: Adebule, Eshinlokun-Sanni pick APC senatorial tickets for Lagos-West, Central

The Lagos State’s former deputy governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, and Deputy Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, have both been declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for Lagos-West and Lagos-Central senatorial districts after winning the party’s primaries held in the state.

After the exercise, Eshinlokun-Sanni polled 185 votes out of 304 casts by delegates while Adebule had 424 votes to edge out former Minister of Defense, Misiliu Obanikoro, who polled 119, and former Commissioner for Transportation, KayodeOpeifa, who had five votes.

They were declared winners on Saturday after the primaries that were held simultaneously at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and Agege Stadium in Agege Local Governments.

If both candidates win during next year’s election, Adebule would be replacing Adeola Olamilekan, who had left for Ogun West senatorial districts, while Eshinlokun-Sanni would succeed the wife of the APC national leader and frontline presidential aspirant, Oluremi Tinubu, who has declared not to contest again.

At the Agege venue, Chairman, APC Lagos west Senatorial primary election committee, Emeka Okafor, declared Adebule as the winner of the election, after votes were counted with 10 identified as void votes.

Before the primary was concluded, there was a mild drama at the venue when Opeifa approached the electoral umpire to withdraw from the race but the request was turned down by Okafor.

Okafor claimed that the request would have been granted if the former commissioner had presented the appeal earlier before the exercise started.

At the Surulere venue, Eshinlokun-Sanni, amidst tight security under the watch of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), contested against Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, former commissioner for Home Affairs, Oyinlomo Danmole, and Akeem Apatira.

Earlier, the Chairman of the five-man Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Tolani Sule, said that 308 ad-hoc delegates were accredited out of 310 ad-hoc approved for the exercise.

According to him, there are 60 delegates expected from Surulere, 50 each from Apapa and Eti-Osa, 55 from Lagos Mainland, and 95 from Lagos Island.

