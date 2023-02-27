JUST IN: Adebule beats Aeroland, others to Lagos West senatorial seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, has been declared winner of the Lagos West Senatorial District by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adebule was declared winner of the election after she polled 361,296 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Segun Adewale, popularly called Aeroland.

The Lagos State former deputy governor was closely followed by Adewale who got 248,653 votes during the election conducted on February 25th, 2023.

The INEC Senatorial District Collation Officer, Prof Solomon Akinboye, a lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who announced the election outcome on Monday after the exercise, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

Adebule, during the poll, delivered her unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the party’s House of Representatives candidate

In her senatorial election, she polled 127 votes leaving the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Adewale, with 66 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

