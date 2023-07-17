Report on Interest
JUST IN: Adamu absent during APC NWC meeting amid resignation reports

There are indications that the national chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned from office after he stayed away from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.

Adamu, who was former president, Muhammad Buhari’s choice for the party chairman’s seat, allowed the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, to oversee affairs of the leadership meeting.

The absence of the national chairman came amid reports that he had resigned from his position to concentrate on personal matters.

MORE DETAILS SOON

