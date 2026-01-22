JUST IN: Adamawa Gov, politicians grace Wike’s son graduation in UK

The Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has led politicians to London, United Kingdom, for the graduation ceremony of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike’s son, Joaquin.

Also at the graduation ceremony in London were the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees Chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih, and others attended Joaquin’s Master’s degree graduation ceremony in Management and Technology Change at King’s College in London.

Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, confirmed the roll call of dignitaries present during the graduation ceremony in London on Thursday.

Olayinka, who released pictures to confirm their presence, disclosed that Wike and his wife, Justice Eberechi Wike, and the minister’s daughter, Jazmyne, were at the ceremony to rejoice with the young man.

Joaquin’s Master’s degree graduation ceremony came barely two weeks after his brother, Jordan, earned a master of Laws (LLM) degree from Queen Mary University of London.

Wike, during the celebration, said he is proud of the progress his son made to earn a second law degree.

“Happy to witness, alongside my wife, the graduation ceremony of our son, Jordan, who just earned a Master of Laws (LLM) degree at Queen Mary University of London, UK. As a father, I am happy for the progress Jordan is making in the pursuit of his career,” he said.

In July 2022, Jordan earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Exeter, UK, during Wike’s tenure as Rivers state governor from 2015 to 2023.