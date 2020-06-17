Ace Radio presenter, Dan Foster passes on after contracting COVID-19

A popular Nigerian-American broadcaster, Dan Foster, popularly known as the Big Dawg, on Wednesday, has passed on after contracting coronavirus in the country.

Foster, who became famous while working with a popular radio broadcast station in Lagos after leaving United State for Nigeria, was confirmed to have died on barely 24 hours after contracting the disease.

Confirming Dan’s death, the wife, Lovina Foster, in an interview with newsmen, disclosed that the ace broadcaster passed hours after National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed his COVID-19 status.

According to her, he had run some tests for coronavirus and the results came back positive on Tuesday from NCDC and died less than 24 hours after, on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to his death, Foster had worked with numerous radio stations including Cathy Hughes Radio One, Mix 106.5 both in America, before moving to Nigeria in the year 2000 where he joined Cool FM.

Shortly after, he became popular with Nigerian listeners and a year later, he received an award for Best Radio Presenter of the year.