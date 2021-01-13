Just In: Access bank sacked staff protest unpaid benefits in Lagos

Activities at the Access Bank headquarters premises in Lagos State were on Wednesday affected when dozens of former workers stormed the entrance of the financial institution to demand complete payment of their entitlements.

The protesters, who claimed that they were sacked by the bank after the country was hit by an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, were reported to have arrived at the bank premises for the demonstration, alleging non-payment of their benefits.

As gathered, the staff were retrenched by the management even after Federal Government directed that none of the banks should lay-off staff to prevent an increase in the unemployment ratio across the country.

MORE DETAILS LATER