JUST IN: Abuja resident doctors suspend strike over lawmakers’ promises

Doctors under the Association of Resident Doctors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), have called off the indefinite strike they embarked on over the government’s failure to fulfill agreements on welfare, salary arrears, and improved working conditions.

The decision brings a temporary end to the industrial action that disrupted services in several health facilities and left patients stranded for days.

Confirming the suspension, President of the ARD-FCTA, George Ebong, said members will resume duty in their various health facilities from Monday, September 22, by 8 a.m.

He noted that the suspension of the strike followed the intervention of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, as well as out of respect for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

However, Ebong on Friday, revealed that none of the association’s demands had been met as of the time of filing this report.

“The Senate assured us that they would engage the minister directly. While our demands remain unmet, we decided to step down the strike in good faith and out of respect for the process,” the chairman stated.

He stressed that the association still expects the government to act swiftly on issues bordering on poor working conditions, remuneration, and other welfare concerns, which triggered the industrial action.