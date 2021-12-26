Just In: Abuja Cash N Carry supermarket goes up in flames

A popular shopping mall in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Next Cash and Carry, has been gutted by fire, destroying property worth millions of naira.

As gathered, residents and emergency management officials including the Federal Fire Service and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were said to be battling to out the fire completely.

It was learnt that the fire that wrecked goods and the facilities installed within the trading premises started before noon on Sunday and at the time of filling in this report, it was still raging.

The mall located around the Jahi Area of the country’s seat of power was said to be owned by Anambra State’s former Governor and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Eyewitnesses narrated that they noticed the place had gone up in flames after a thick black smoke started oozing out from the NEXT Cash and Carry premises.

According to them, the cause of the fire is unknown but security operatives and emergency officials were currently trying to salvage whatever is left in the mall.

The Guild gathered that the roads have however been closed and the fire service were still trying to contain the fire.

