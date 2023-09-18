Just in: Abiodun imposes curfew on Sagamu over cult clashes

Following recent clashes among rival cult groups in Sagamu, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has imposed curfew on the entire council, as a measure to aid the arrest and prosecution of the cultists in the town.

Abiodun said that the move would help the state governments restore peace and harmony as well as end killings within the community.

He announced that the curfew which starts immediately would commence from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m in the area, to allow security agencies apprehend members of the two cult groups Eiye and Aiye confraternity across the council.

Im a short statement released on his official social media handle, the governor, therefore, urged residents of the town to abide by the restriction order pending the time the security of the area will improve, as police and other security agencies are on top of the situation to restore normalcy.

The statement assured residents of the town of their security and property.

“This is to notify residents of Sagamu and its environs of total restriction of human and vehicular movement as a way of taking firm control of the security architecture of the area and protect the lives of the people and their property.

“We, therefore, implore the residents of the area to abide strictly by this restriction order and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book immediately,” the statement read.

The statement came hours after the Nigerian Police confirmed their no fewer than eight persons died during the cults clashes within the council.

