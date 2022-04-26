JUST IN: Abia ex-Gov. withdraws from 2023 presidential race, lists reasons

The Chief Whip of the Senate and Abia State former Governor, Orji Kalu, has withdrew from the 2023 presidential race over lack of support from political parties and indigenes of Southern regions to peg the presidential ticket to South East geopolitical zone to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor’s next year.

Kalu said that of the three geopolitical zones in the Southern region, the South East was yet to lead the country and that his expectation had been that since it was the turn of the region to produce next president, the other two regions, that had ruled Nigeria before, would consider and support the South East, but they have refused.

He noted that the number of aspirants that had declared their intention to become next president from the South West as well as South South were outrageous, an indication that his region was not fairly treated by other regions.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

