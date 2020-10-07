JUST IN: Abdullateef returns to APC after meeting Lagos Gov. advisory council

Barely a week after former commissioner for Home Affairs in Lagos State, Dr. AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, tendered his resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC) over governorship ambition, the Islamic scholar has been able to resolve his differences, a development confirmed to have enabled Abdullateef smooth return to APC.

The former commissioner’s return to APC was coming at the heels of mediation by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) leaders who felt the party’s house cannot continue to be divided on issues that could easily be addressed and resolved through the party’s internal mechanism.

As gathered, the party leaders present at the meeting held on Wednesday in Ikeja, explained that Abdullateef’s concerns were understandable, hence the move to address the grievances that led to his resignation.

During the meeting, Abdullateef was assured of the party’s unalloyed commitment towards his vision of ensuring Lagosians experience improved standards in all spheres of human endeavors and that the party was ready to support moves aimed at galvanising more members to strengthen APC chances during subsequent elections.

They also reconciled the former commissioner and some party leaders who were said to have opposed Abdullateef’s Iyepe 2023 movement, adding that it was pertinent for all members to close ranks and work in unison for the party’s success.

Speaking after the meeting, a source privy to issues discussed, said that the move by GAC was to ensure some bigwigs who were known for competence and easily drive supports for the party were not lost to minor differences.

“Hon. Iyepe is a blessing to the party. He has done much to move the party forward. We cannot at this time allow him to just go like that. If there are issues, we resolve them. That is why the machinery of GAC was put in place to amicably resolve differences,” the source said.

Also speaking, another source commended the GAC leaders for the move, adding that grass-root mobilizer in Abdullateef’s mould should not be sacrificed on the altar of ambition.

“His kind is rare in the party. He has for a long time combined party’s affiliation with religious propagation and has not been found wanting. He is a big fish in the party and commands large followers. We cannot allow such a person to leave our party due to issues we can sit on a round table to iron out. I commend the party leaders for taking a bold step to quickly bring him back to our fold,” he said.

Those in attendance at the meeting were Lagos APC chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun; leaders of GAC, including Prince Tajudeen Olusi; former Deputy Governor Abiodun Ogunleye, Prince Rabiu Oluwa, Alhaji Bushira Alebiosu, and Omoba Murphy Adetoro, among others.