JUST IN: Abducted 85yrs old Kaduna monarch regains freedom

The abducted Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna State, Alhassan Adamu, has regained freedom, barely 24 hours after gunmen stormed his palace and kidnapped him alongside 13 other members of his family.

As gathered, while the monarch has been allowed to return home by his abductors, the 13 others were still been held by the gunmen and they include his wives and children that were kidnapped during an attack on the monarch’s palace.

It was learnt that the octogenarian was released at about 5 pm on Monday after spending a night in the custody of his abductors, who had earlier contacted the Kaduna Emirate, demanding that they pay N200 million ransom for the monarch and 13 others to regain freedom.

Although the abductors had demanded an N200 million ransom, it is still unclear if members of the monarch family made any payment to secure his freedom from captivity.

A top official of the Kajuru council area as well as the spokesman of the Kajuru Emirate council, Dahiru Abubakar, who confirmed the release of the 85-year-old traditional ruler to newsmen on Monday, said Adamu was released at a location within Kajuru Local Government Area and that he was in good condition.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering over 200 stormed the emirate palace, shooting sporadically, before proceeding to the Emir’s palace and taking him and 13 members of his family away.

According to the spokesperson of the Kajuru Emirate Council, the bandits also gave assurances that all the victims were in good condition and were not being molested.

