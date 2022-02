The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared the erstwhile Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, wanted for aiding transborder drug traffickers before and after his suspension by the Police Commission.

NDLEA said that Kyari is allegedly a member of a global cartel that operate currently on the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline and that must present himself before the agency for questioning.

