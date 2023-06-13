JUST IN: Abass emerges green chamber speaker after members’ election

The lawmaker-elect representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abass, has been elected by his colleagues as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Abass was elected by his colleagues during an individual voice voting exercise conducted by the Clerk on the floor of the house.

The voting method which was an improve version of Option A4 adopted for the 1993 presidential election allowed each of the lawmaker-elect to announce his preferred candidate for the speaker seat to other members and such would be recorded for the candidate.

The Kaduna lawmaker, who was the choice of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected on Tuesday after the Senate concluded it’s election picking Akwa Ibom State former governor, Godswill Akpabio.

The APC anointed candidate defeated the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, and Aminu Jaji, scoring 352 votes of the total 359 votes cast while Jaji and Wase polled three votes each.

Abbas, who has been a member of the House since 2011, was subsequently sworn in as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives succeeding Femi Gbajabiamila who is now the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, a member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House. He emerged unopposed and succeeds Deputy Speaker of the House for the 9th National Assembly, Wase.

