JUST IN: 9ice, wife welcome second child after reconciliation

A multiple-awards-winning singer, Abolore Akande, popularly called 9ice, and his wife, Olasunkanmi, have welcomed their second child, barely a year after they reconciled over an alleged case of infidelity.

The couple welcome the child one month after they celebrated their second marriage anniversary, promising the public that all differences have been put aside and that they were back as family.

Confirming the arrival of their second child, 9ice, on Friday, described the child as a bundle of joy and that his arrival indicated the approval of his union with the wife.

The singer, on Friday, while eulogising the wife for her contributions to the family’s achievements, said: “My baby just delivered a baby”.

Through a statement released on his official social media handle, 9ice stressed that he could not find any woman that was as kind as the mother of his children.

The statement reads: “Just know that my love for you will last forever. Youth and beauty will fade, but my promise will stand because I cannot find any other who could fill in the spot you created in my heart, in my life. I love you faithfully and endlessly”.

The couple reunited days after 9ice appealed to Nigerians through a video calling on Nigerians to plead with his wife for forgiveness, after a video of him caressing another lady went viral.

They announced their reunion after both husband and wife posted a photo of himself, his wife and their daughter holidaying together. The same photo was posted on the wife’s handle with the caption ‘progress not perfection’ and 9ice commented ‘human not God’.

The marriage to Olasunkanmi was 9ice’s third marriage and the singer admitted that he has not always been successful with his relationships but was willing to make this one work.

