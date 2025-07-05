JUST IN: 9-man PSG beats Bayern 2-0 during club W-cup match

European club football champion, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has edged out German champion, Bayern Munich, from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) club world cup after ending the match 2-0.

The french champion qualified for the Semi final stage of the tournament despite finishing the game with nine players, following two red cards received by Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez after committing fouls against Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro.

Desire Doue scored the breakthrough goal in the 78th minute after wrong footing the Bayern goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, after Harry Kane had been dispossessed in the centre circle.

The Luis Enrique’s side increased the tall after losing two players with a stunning counter-attack after Achraf Hakimi beat three players to set up substitute, Ousmane Dembele, who finished emphatically having struck the underside of the bar just seconds earlier.

Bayern had no answer, even seeing a penalty decision overturned when VAR deemed Nuno Mendes’ challenge on Thomas Muller, making what will be his final appearance for the German champions, to be a fair one. Vincent Kompany’s side are out.

The afternoon became miserable for Bayern in Atlanta, United States on Saturday particularly as Jamal Musiala suffered a serious injury in the first half. Gianluigi Donnarumma clattered into his leg when collecting the ball, resulting in the ugly sight of Musiala dislocating his ankle.

Players from both sides were visibly distressed by the incident that will surely result in the talented Germany international missing a chunk of the forthcoming Bundesliga season, with the World Cup also coming up in the United States next summer.

PSG’s journey in North America is far from over, however. While the loss of Pacho will be a problem for the semi-final, against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, they remain on course to add the Club World Cup to their Champions League win in Munich.