Just in: 83yrs old woman coronavirus positive patient dies in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that a 83-year-old woman has died of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

It added that death of the octogenarian has increased the number of casualties recorded since the virus broke out in the state to 14.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who announced the death on Sunday in a statement on his official social media handle, disclosed the t otal number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos has risen to 309.

He added: “The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues”.

The Commissioner, however, hinted that no fewer than 94 patients has been discharged from its isolation centres after the state recorded the first case.

While discharging others, the commissioner confirmed that 23 cases were recorded in Lagos yesterday.