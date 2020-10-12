Just In: 7000 Lagos widows to march against SARS tomorrow

Barring any last minute changes, atleast 7000 widows have concluded plans to join millions of youths marching against brutality and extra-judicial killings by officers of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of the Nigerian Police.

The women, who were said to have had bittered experience with SARS officers and other police formations, have decided to march on the streets of Lagos naked on Tuesday.

As gathered, the move by the widows to expose their cleavages during the march was to demand for total restructuring of the police and to get President Muhammad Buhari commitments on citizens protection.

Confirming the planned protests in Lagos, the founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Kokun Foundation, Adepeju Olukokun, said that children of the widows have had encounters with SARS which they ended with letting go of their little incomes.

Olukokun, through a statement made available to The Guild on Monday, stated that the decision was reached to support the youths that have been major victims of the brutality and extra-judicial killings across the country.

The founder said: “Kokun Foundation is set to embark on a protest with 7000 naked widows tomorrow at Lagos state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. “Am happy to say that our widows have been increased to 7,000 and they have decided to go naked this time around”, he added.

Before this protests, the women had marched on the streets in Agege Local Government to demand for an end to the activities of SARS in the country.