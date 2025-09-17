JUST IN: 60.26% pass English, Math as NECO releases 2025 SSCE results

Over half of the students who sat for the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) recorded strong performances, with more than 60% securing credit passes in both English and Mathematics.

According to the figures, 60.26% of candidates, equivalent to 818,492 students, obtained five credits or more, including English and Mathematics, meeting the benchmark requirement for admission into Nigerian universities.

The Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results at a press conference held in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday, 54 days after the last written paper.

Wushishi further disclosed that 1,144,496 candidates, representing 84.26%, earned five credits and above, regardless of their performance in English and Mathematics.

According to him, “Number of candidates that registered for the examination is 1,367,210, representing 685,514 Males and 681,696 Females. Number of candidates that sat is 1,358,33,9 representing 680,292 Males and 678,047 females.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including Mathematics and English is 818,492 representing 60.26%. Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English is 1,144,496 representing 84.26%.”

“We are pleased to report that the performance this year shows resilience and commitment from both students and teachers despite the challenges faced in the education sector,” Wushishi concluded.