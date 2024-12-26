JUST IN: 5-year-old boy drowns inside well in Cross River

A tragedy has occurred in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State after a 5-year-old boy, TrustGod, drowned after falling into a well during Christmas celebration in the state.

The deceased boy was said to have left home with the mother to visit relatives and celebrate Christmas when he fell into a well while playing and was not discovered early for prompt rescue operations.

It was learnt that after he finally rescued, the boy’s body was found motionless and all efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive and was pronounced dead by medical experts in the state.

The father of the deceased boy, Daniel Ofem, confirmed the development on Thursday while appealing for prayer support from friends and political associates.

He said: I’m saddened. Please say a word of prayer for me. I lost my son yesterday 25th December, his name TrustGod, 5years.

“He was taken out for a visit with the Mum. TrustGod eventually fell into a well of water, drawn and died before help could come. Please put me in prayer”.

The tragedy came barely two weeks after the former House of Assembly candidate and mother to the deceased boy celebrated their marriage anniversary in the state.