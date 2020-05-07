Just In: 48 COVID-19 patients leave Lagos isolation center after recovery

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that atleast 48 additional coronavirus patients were on Thursday discharged from the state isolation centers.

Sanwo-Olu added that the discharge, which came hours after some staff tested positive to the deadly virus, has increased the number of confirmed cases managed from the state isolation centers to 406.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, hinted that 32 of the patients that reunited with their families were males while the 16 others were females.

According to him, the patients, who are all Nigerians, were discharged from our Yaba, Lekki, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 28 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, six from Lekki, 1 from Onikan and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 406.