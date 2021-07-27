JUST IN: 47 Yoruba Nation agitators walk free from Lagos prison

No fewer than 47 Yoruba Nation agitators have been released from custody after meeting their bail conditions, barely a week after a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State approved their bail applications.

Some of the arrested protesters released were Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare.

Others were Abiodun Adenuga, Azeez Adetayo, Rasheed Shittu, Quadri Ishola, Oluwasegun Arire, Kunle Aremo, Olamilekan Lolade, Tunde Lawal, Musbau Rasaq, and Bamidele Akomolafe.

Excluded from returning home was Tajudeen Bakare who was denied bail by the magistrate court over the alleged murder of a sachet water seller, Jumoke Oyeleke, that was killed during the demonstration on Saturday, July 3rd in Ojota axis.

The bail conditions met by each agitator, who was arrested during a peaceful rally organized to create awareness on the need for the secession of Southwest states from Nigeria, include payment of N300, 000 bail bond as well as two sureties with one as a member of his family while the other were either a community leader or clergyman with tax clearance to Lagos State Government.

Confirming their release from custody, the Communications Manager for Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Maxwell Adeleye, on Tuesday, said that they were allowed to leave after meeting their bail conditions.

Adeleye said: “This is to inform the general public that 47 out of the 48 protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3rd, 2021 have been released from detention after meeting their bail conditions”.

The 47 were leaving the custody less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command linked Bakare to Jumoke Adeleye’s death which resulted in his bail, which was approved before, being turned down.

Bakare and the over 40 others were apprehended and detained by the law enforcement agency during the Yoruba self-determination protest held on July 3 in Ojota, Lagos, and were earlier charged by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for contravention of the order against unlawful assembly across the state.

The charge raised against the agitator was said to have been contrary to previous claims made by the law enforcement agency, saying the deceased did not die as a result of the bullets fired by its security operatives and that she did not die anywhere closer to the demonstration scene.

It was also at variance with the outcome of the autopsy report which was released and signed by Dr. S.S. Soyomi of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, and indicated that the 25-year-old died after she was hit by a stray bullet.

The statement earlier by IOO reads: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has charged the 48 Yoruba Nation Protesters arrested on Saturday 3rd July 2021 in Ojota, Lagos before a Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba.

“They were charged for Unlawful Assembly, Unlawful Society and Conducts likely to cause a breach of Public Peace. However, one of the arrested protesters, Tajudeen Bakare (the popular Ogboni Chief) was charged by the Police for the murder of a Sachet Water Hawker, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during the protest.

“The bail granted to all the Protesters was upheld by the Court but that of Bakare was revoked. The Court refers Bakare’s case to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further advice”.

The report released by the hospital stressed that Jumoke Oyeleke reveals that she died as a result of the bullet injury, saying the sales girl died from “haemopericardium, disruption of the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest”.

