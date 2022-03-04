Just in: 450 stranded Ukraine-based Nigerians return home

The first batch of 450 stranded Nigerian evacuated from Poland, following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, have arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
As gathered, the stranded Nigerians left the Romanian airport and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 7:11am on Friday aboard Max Air flight.
The Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has confirmed the development, disclosing that they had undergone clearance at the Romanian airport over nine hours ago.
Earlier, Dabiri-Erewa, on her Instagram page, wrote that they were the first set of Nigerians who were returning to the country from Ukraine after they found refuge in Bucharest.
“Finally. First set of Nigerians (over 450 passengers) stranded in Ukraine on their way to Abuja, Nigeria from Bucharest, Romania. Wishing them journey mercies,” she wrote.
At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, Nigerians were initially told to be responsible for their own safety and security, according to a statement by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine.
However, following outrage from Nigerians, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NiDCOM stepped in to begin preparations to provide safety to Nigerians who could find their way to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, and Romania.
Coordinating with the embassies in those countries, Nigerians escaping the war were allowed safe passage after facing initial difficulty from border control.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Cookie settingsACCEPT
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.