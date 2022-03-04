Just in: 450 stranded Ukraine-based Nigerians return home

The first batch of 450 stranded Nigerian evacuated from Poland, following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, have arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

As gathered, the stranded Nigerians left the Romanian airport and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 7:11am on Friday aboard Max Air flight.

The Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has confirmed the development, disclosing that they had undergone clearance at the Romanian airport over nine hours ago.

Earlier, Dabiri-Erewa, on her Instagram page, wrote that they were the first set of Nigerians who were returning to the country from Ukraine after they found refuge in Bucharest.

“Finally. First set of Nigerians (over 450 passengers) stranded in Ukraine on their way to Abuja, Nigeria from Bucharest, Romania. Wishing them journey mercies,” she wrote.

At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, Nigerians were initially told to be responsible for their own safety and security, according to a statement by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine.

However, following outrage from Nigerians, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NiDCOM stepped in to begin preparations to provide safety to Nigerians who could find their way to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Coordinating with the embassies in those countries, Nigerians escaping the war were allowed safe passage after facing initial difficulty from border control.

