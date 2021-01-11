Just In: 43 strippers, clubbers under detention for COVID-19 contravention

No fewer than 43 strippers and clubbers have been detained by Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, for violating the coronavirus protocols set by Federal Government to flatten the curve across Nigeria.

The 43 suspects were arrested at Eclipse Night Club, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State by officers of the law enforcement agency attached to Maroko Division during an operation in Lagos State.

As gathered, the 43 fun-seekers, who could be sentenced by the Lagos Mobile court tomorrow, were said to have also been apprehended violating the 12 am to 4 am curfew hours imposed by the apex government to curb community transmission of the virus.

Confirming the arrest, Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in an interview with The Guild on Monday, disclosed that the suspects would be arraigned before the court in a couple of hours to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

Adejobi further argued that the arrest of the suspect was in continuation of its due enforcement of COVID-19 protocols within the state

He noted that the arrests was a sequel to the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu’s order that the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Department in the command be on the prowl of COVID-19 violators in the state.

According to him, Odumosu further ordered that they halted the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, just as he reiterated his zero tolerance for violation of the protocols.