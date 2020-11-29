Just in: 43 Borno slain rice farmers laid to rest after Boko Haram attack

The 43 rice farmers from Zabarmari community in Jere local government, Borno State that were slain by Boko Haram insurgents have been laid to rest in the state.

As gathered, residents claimed that more corpse could still be discovered after the completion of an ongoing search and rescue initiated to ascertain number of casualties affected during the attack at Koshebe village, a community in Mafa Local Government.

At the burial rites conducted barely 24 hours after the attack in accordance with Islamic rites, the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, led kinsmen and other residents, still in shock, to perform funeral on the 43 farmers slaughtered by insurgents.

Zulum, after the funeral, commiserated with the bereaved community and appealed that the Federal Government recruits more youths from Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters into the military and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Ther governor explained that recruiting youths would boost efficiency of the agro rangers to further provide security including protecting the farmers in the North-Eastern part of the country where the insurgents often domicile.

He disclosed that after the attack, a meeting was held with the Nigerian military and that after the discussion, and that he was assured efforts would be intensified to prevent future occurrence and trace those affected during the attack.

Zulum said: “First of all, accept my deepest sympathy over this carnage, once again, that affects all of us and every human with a conscience. I am told some persons are still missing. We have been discussing with the military since yesterday, Insha Allah the remaining people will be traced soon.”

“It is disheartening that more than 40 citizens were slaughtered while they were working in their farmlands. Our people are in very difficult situations, they are in two different extreme conditions, on one side, they stay at home they may be killed by hunger and starvation, on the other, they go out to their farmlands and risk getting killed by the insurgents.

“This is very sad. We are still appealing to the Federal Government to ensure the recruitment of more our youths in the CJTF and hunters into the Nigerian military and the Civil Defence so that they can form part of the agro rangers that will protect farmers.

“We need many boots to protect farmlands and our youths understand the terrain. We will not lose hope because we have to remain optimistic about ending the insurgency” the governor added.