By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that no fewer than 42 additional coronavirus patients have been discharged from the state isolation centers.

Of the 42 patients, the governor stated that 22 were males and 20 females and that they were all Nigerians released after recovering from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Friday, added that discharge of 42 cases has increased the number of confirmed cases managed from the state isolation centers to 448.

“42 more persons; 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.