JUST IN: 39yrs old Lagos BRT ex-driver excretes 90 cocaine pellets in NDLEA custody

The Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has assisted a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) ex-driver, Muyiwa Bolujoko, to excrete 90 pellets of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

Bolujoko was guided by the anti-drug agency after he was arrested during screening while trying to board a Qatar Airways flight enroute Doha to Sharjah, with his trip expected to terminate in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The former driver, an indigene of Ijebu South Local Government in Ogun State, was said to have been placed under excretion observation after body scan result confirmed drug ingestion.

Speaking on Bolujoko’s arrest and excretion of cocaine, the NDLEA spokesperson, Feimi Babafemi, disclosed that all pellets were excreted by the former driver at four different periods under the supervision of its officials.

Babafemi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, added that the 39-year-old was picked up by the NDLEA officials at the airport last month, on Monday 27th

According to the statement, Bolujoko claimed he left his N60, 000 per month job as a BRT driver in February and decided to work as a drug courier to raise funds to buy a shuttle bus popularly called ‘Korope’ in Lagos to continue his transport business.

