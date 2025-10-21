JUST IN: 38 people die in Niger tanker explosion

At least 38 people have been confirmed dead, and several others sustained varying degrees of burns following a tanker explosion in Ezza village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the tanker, loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), overturned on a dilapidated section of the Katcha–Agaie road, spilling its contents.

According to eyewitnesses, some residents had rushed to the scene to scoop the leaking fuel before the explosion occurred, claiming multiple lives.

As of the time of filing this report, no official emergency response had arrived at the scene.

MORE DETAILS COMING..