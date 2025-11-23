JUST IN: 38 Kwara church members regain freedom 5days after abduction

Relief and jubilation swept through communities in Kwara State after 38 worshippers, abducted during a violent church raid, finally regained their freedom after five days in captivity.

Families and friends are expected to express overwhelming gratitude in a situation that can now be described as a miracle born of persistent security efforts.

The State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, hailed the rescue operation as a “testament to unwavering coordination between all security stakeholders,” adding that the outcome reflects the commitment of both federal and state authorities to protect citizens.

The abducted members belong to the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, Kwara State, with their freedom coming, Sunday, following intensive collaboration between state security operatives and federal agencies.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, while confirming the release of the Church members via a statement made available to newsmen, revealed that President Bola Tinubu personally oversaw the security response, even postponing a G20 summit trip to South Africa to prioritize urgent concerns in Kwara and Kebbi states.

“President Tinubu personally ensured that security measures were intensified to secure the release of the abducted worshippers,” the statement said.

Furthermore, according to the statement, the rescue operation saw the deployment of additional tactical teams from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, all coordinating under federal and state directives.

Moreover, the Governor credited local community leaders, religious organizations, and residents for their support, noting that their involvement was crucial to the successful outcome.

Governor AbdulRazaq reassured citizens that the state government remains vigilant, urging continued cooperation with security agencies to prevent future incidents. “We will continue to strengthen our security network to ensure the safety of every citizen,” he affirmed.

The Guild had reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) condemned the attack, describing it as “heartbreaking and deeply saddening,” while calling for stronger measures to protect religious institutions. The raid, which occurred during a prayer session, reportedly claimed three lives and left the church community traumatised.