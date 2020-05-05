Just In: 35yrs old positive coronavirus man passes on in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old coronavirus positive patient and that the number of patients that passed on since the state recorded its index case has increased to 31.

It was gathered that the deceased, a Nigerian, contracted the virus and was being managed in the state before he passed on.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who confirmed the death toll on Tuesday in a statement on his official social media handle, urged residents to adhere strictly to the preventive measures outlined by medical experts.

