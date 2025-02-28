JUST IN: 35 Lagos lawmakers storm court over Obasa’s removal

No fewer than 35 lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly in favour of Mudashiru Obasa’s removal as Speaker have arrived the Lagos State High Court for the hearing of a matter brought by the latter to challenge his removal.

Determined to ensure Obasa’s removal, the lawmakers arrived very early at the court and took their seats in preparation for the hearing.

Obasa, who had gone to court to challenge his removal by at least 36 of his colleagues on January 13, 2025, asked the judge on Friday to restore him to his previous office.

In the application dated February 12, 2025, and filed by his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, the plaintiff claimed that he was removed from his position on January 13, 2025, by 36 lawmakers while he was out of the country.

Lawyers to Speaker Mojisola Meranda and the House include lead counsel, Tayo Oyetibo.

Others counsels to the lawmakers are: Olu Daramola, Femi Falana; Dr. Muiz Banire; Abimbola Akeredolu; Dr. Dada Awosika; Prof. Dayo Amokaye; Mofe Oyetibo; Olumide Oyewole and Wunmi Okeremi.

Meanwhile, the House has condemned what it described as an invasion on Thursday.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly wishes to bring to the attention of Lagosians, Nigerians, and the global community an incident that occurred on Thursday, involving an unsanctioned attempt to convene a plenary session by the former Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, alongside three members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rules governing plenary sessions of the House are clear. A valid sitting requires a formal notice to all members, the presence of a quorum, an approved agenda, and the mace—an essential symbol of legislative authority.

“None of these procedural requirements was met during the purported session, with only 5 out of 40 members present, rendering it unconstitutional and without legislative effect,” the House said in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Hon. Steve Ogundipe.

The statement added that the House remains steadfast in upholding the integrity of the legislature and is committed to maintaining the highest parliamentary standards.

“As an institution dedicated to the progress and development of Lagos State, we shall continue to act within the confines of the law to protect and preserve democratic governance.

“Furthermore, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who continues to demonstrate dedication to the service of Lagosians. Any speculation suggesting her resignation is entirely unfounded. She remains firmly in office and enjoys the confidence and support of 36 colleagues,” the statement said.

The House said it aligns with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in working towards a constructive resolution of misunderstandings adding that the House will continue to work in the interest of Lagosians.