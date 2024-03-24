JUST IN: 287 abducted Kaduna schoolchildren regain freedom from bandits’ den

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed release of the 287 schoolchildren kidnapped by bandits from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, barely 16 days after their abduction by the gunmen.

Meanwhile, the state government commended President Bola Tinubu, and the Nigerian Army for their roles in ensuring the return of the abducted Kuriga schoolchildren.

The state governor, Senator Uba Sani, disclosed this on Sunday through a statement he signed and released to newsmen.

According to the statement: “I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed. While the schoolchildren were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.”

The Nigerian Army officers’ bravery in ensuring the schoolchildren’s successful release was also acknowledged by the governor.

He said, “The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

“We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory.”

It would be recalled that the students from Kuriga’s Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School were kidnapped on March 7, 2024, and taken into the forest by thugs.

The kidnappers set a deadline of March 27, 2024, for the ransom payment and demanded N1 billion in exchange for their release.