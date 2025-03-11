JUST IN: 26 people die after meningitis outbreak in Kebbi

Atleast 26 residents of Aliero, Gwandu, and Jega local government areas of Kebbi State have been confirmed dead following an outbreak of meningitis in their communities.

The Kebbi State Government reported the deaths of 26 villagers following a surge in the symptoms among the residents of the communities in the affected local governments.

The outbreak and the death of villagers have thrown the communities into a state of mourning and panic. Most of the community residents, as of Tuesday morning, have deserted their homes over fear that the disease will also affect them.

The Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa, confirmed the outbreak to journalists on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, while assuring the public that the state government is doing everything possible to curtail the disease and prevent it from spreading further to other local governments and villages.

Cerebrospinal meningitis is a severe infection that leads to inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

It is commonly caused by bacterial or viral infections and can spread through close contact.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. If not treated promptly, it can result in serious complications or death.