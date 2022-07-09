JUST IN: 23yrs old female tennis player becomes Kazakhstan’s first grand slam winner

A 23-year-old female tennis player, Elena Rybakina, has become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a grand slam title after defeating Tunisian opponent, Ons Jabeur, during finals of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament in England.

Rybakina, whose chances against Jabeur were rated low by pundits, fought back from one set down to beat her opponent during the three sets final games, 3-6 6-2 6-2.

The match, meanwhile, has denied Jabeur the opportunity of creating history as the first woman of African and Arab descent to be crowned a major champion in the open era.

During the match played on Saturday, the Kazakhstan player, who was the youngest women’s finalist at the All England Club since 2015, neutralised her opponent’s catalogue of tricks to win the other two sets played before spectators at the Centre Court.

Rybakina broke her opponent in the opening games of the second and third set before rescuing three break points in the sixth game of the decider to pave her way to victory.

