JUST IN: 23 Kaduna train victims regain freedom six months after abduction

The 23 remaining victims of the Kaduna train attack have been freed by terrorists, barely six months after their abduction in the state.

As gathered, the victims were said to be in custody of the Nigerian Army where they were currently receiving medical care as well as being debriefed by the military on their activities within the terrorists’ den.

The Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Usman Yusuf, confirmed their release from the terrorists’ den through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Yusuf, who disclosed that they were set free at about 4pm, said that the committee took custody of the victims who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists during an attack on a moving passenger train in Kaduna March 28.

According to the statement, “seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister security agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this operation,” the statement said.

The terrorists, who attacked the AK9 Train in Kaduna, had before now released hostages piecemeal with the last release being on August 19.

The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some and abducting more than 60 passengers. The unprecedented attack had attracted international and national outrage.

