JUST IN: 204 Boko Haram fighters lay down arms in Borno

No fewer than 204 BokoHaram fighters were reported to have surrendered their arms and ammunition to the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

Aside from the fighters, their wives and other children were said to have been brought before the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

This development came hours after the troop deployed to the state found one of the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok axis of the state.

In a statement released by the Army on Wednesday night, the security agency disclosed that the fighters and their family members were currently been interrogated to obtain additional information from them.

According to the statement, the ongoing offensive onslaught against terrorism in the North East region recorded another feat today, 15 June 2022 as 204 BokoHaram fighters including their family members surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Bama LGA of Borno State. Profiling of surrendered terrorists is ongoing.

