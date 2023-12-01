JUST IN: 2024 budget scales second reading 2days after presentation 

The 2024 appropriation bill of N27 trillion has scaled the second reading in the House of Representatives, barely two days after President Bola Tinubu presented the bill before the lawmakers for approval.

It was allowed to proceed to the next stage by the lawmakers during plenary after an extensive two-day debate by lawmakers, raising concerns about the content of the bill presented before the National assembly by the president.

During plenary on Friday, the majority leader of the house, Julius Ihonvbere, who led the debate, said that the budget will address strategic areas of the nation’s economy, expressing satisfaction that a chunk of the budget will be allocated to security.

Other lawmakers took turns to expatiate on the appropriation bill’s principles, making recommendations ranging from stringent scrutiny of the budget breakdown during engagement with heads of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), to effective oversight to block leakages.

In his contribution, Ahmed Jaha from Borno asked the president to allocate a “substantial amount” for security and defence, saying the country cannot record significant progress without the security of lives and property.

Another lawmaker who represents Katsina State, Sada Soli, asked his colleagues to thoroughly scrutinize the personnel cost of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the budget to block “over-bloated” proposals.

According to him, Let the committee chairs look at the issue of personnel cost because they are over-bloated.

In his submission, Sani Bala from Kano said the country cannot get its security right without securing its borders.

The lawmakers voted in favour of the appropriation bill when it was put to a voice vote by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house.

Subsequently, the house adjourned plenary to December 12 to enable lawmakers to engage MDAs who will appear before the relevant committees to defend their proposals.

