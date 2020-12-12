Just In: 200 Katsina abducted students regain freedom from bandits

Atleast 200 students of Government Science Secondary School in Katsina State were reported to have regained freedom from bandits that launched an attack on the school and abducted dozens of students.

The students, who were among dozens of Boarding school students in Kankara community, Kankara Local Government kidnapped by the bandits, were reported to have regained freedom after the Nigerian Police engaged the bandits that were armed with AK-47 riffles.

As gathered, the bandits attacked the school yesterday and allegedly abducted an unspecified number of students from the boarding house shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Katsina for a one-week private visit to his hometown, Daura.

It was learnt that before the attack on the school, the bandits had earlier raided Kankara town and were unsuccessful in the mission to abduct some of residents who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the rescue, Katsina Police Command spokesman, Gambo Isah, in a statement on Saturday, stated that the students were rescued by team led by District Police Officer (DPO) for the community, Kankara.

Isah added that a member of the team, a Police Inspector, sustained a bullet wound during the operation and was on admission responding to treatment in the hospital.

He, however, cautioned Nigerians against speculation on actual number of students that were still been held by the abductors or missing from the school.

The statement reads; “Good morning, Gentlemen of the Press, yesterday, 11/12/2020 at about 21:40hrs, Bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Government Science secondary school, Kankara.

“The policemen on duty also responded to the attack and engaged them in a gun duel which gave the students the opportunity to scaled the fence of the school and ran for safety. The DPO reinforced the policemen on duty with Armoured Personnel Carrier, (APC) which forced the hoodlums to retreat back into the forest.

“One Inspector sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital and is responding to treatment. In the course of the investigation, the DPO rescued over two hundred students back into the school compound.

“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working with a view to find and/or rescue the missing students”.