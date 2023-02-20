JUST IN: 17 passengers escape death after boat capsizes in Lagos

No fewer than 17 passengers were reported to have been rescued by officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and other emergency responders after a commercial boat capsized on the state’s waterways.

It was gathered that the passenger boat capsized enroute Ebute Ero in Lagos Island Local Government experienced mishap mid-way into the journey.

As learnt, the commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics capsized on Monday about 7 am, barely 15 minutes after leaving the Ikorodu ferry terminal for the final destimation.