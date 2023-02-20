JUST IN: 17 passengers escape death after boat capsizes in Lagos

No fewer than 17 passengers were reported to have been rescued by officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and other emergency responders after a commercial boat capsized on the state’s waterways.
It was gathered that the passenger boat capsized enroute Ebute Ero in Lagos Island Local Government experienced mishap mid-way into the journey.
As learnt, the commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics capsized on Monday about 7 am, barely 15 minutes after leaving the Ikorodu ferry terminal for the final destimation.
The ill-fated passenger boat, unfortunately, capsized around Third mainland bridge and a few meters away from the Bariga ferry terminal in the state.
Eyewitnesses narrated that the proximity of the Bariga ferry terminal further aided the response time as many emergency officials at the terminal swung into action, saving all the passengers.
The accident was confirmed by LASWA management through a statement released by the agency and made available to newsmen.
According to the statement, “At about 7 am on Monday 20th of February 2023, a commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics, loaded with 17 passengers, left Ikorodu ferry terminal at exactly 6:45 am en route Ebute Ero but unfortunately capsized around Third mainland bridge close to Bariga ferry terminal.
“All the passengers were rescued alive by first responders including officers of the Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA. Boat recovery operations commenced immediately while the boat captain is been interrogated and investigations are ongoing”.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.